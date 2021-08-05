Via CNN:

Lawyers for a group of landlords and real estate companies asked a federal judge in Washington late Wednesday to put on hold the Biden administration’s new eviction moratorium that prohibits landlords from evicting certain tenants who fail to pay rent amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The filing marks the first challenge in federal court to President Joe Biden’s latest efforts to stop evictions and comes after the administration allowed a previous freeze to expire, setting off fury among members of his own party.

The new moratorium, announced Tuesday, applies to areas of the country with high or substantial transmission of Covid-19. The new ban is more tailored than the first, but it still covers 80% of US counties and 90% of the US population who are renters.

Keep reading…