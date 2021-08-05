Good thing we gave them billions of our tax dollars to survive the pandemic huh?

Via Chron:

WASHINGTON – Spirit Airlines canceled 60% of its flights Wednesday and apologized to customers for severe disruptions in recent days, the latest in ongoing issues for air travelers seeking normalcy as airlines struggle to bounce back from pandemic lows.

The union representing Spirit’s flight attendants said the Florida-based company was addressing the meltdown by using procedures developed to recover from hurricanes.

Aviation industry experts said the busy summer travel season, combined with lingering impacts from the pandemic, has complicated airline scheduling and added to logistical problems. Spirit’s woes this week are the latest for an industry strained by rising demand on the heels of a pandemic-induced slump in travel.

Keep reading…