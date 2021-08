DeSantis: "If you're trying to deny kids a proper in-person education, I'm gonna stand in your way… If you're trying to restrict people, impose mandates, ruin their jobs… If you try to lock people down, I am standing in your way."

This is leadership.pic.twitter.com/SE1BBop4sC

— Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) August 4, 2021