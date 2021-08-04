Via Conservative Brief:

The U.S. Department of Justice is now telling states that they should not pursue their own Arizona-style election audits.

The DOJ’s new guidance document claims that undertaking “partisan” election audits could violate federal law, which seems like a clear statement directed at Republicans who support audits in states.

“The guidance document explicitly warns against audits in which election officials are forced to turn over materials like ballots or voting machines to state lawmakers or third parties — as in Arizona, whose audit is being run by the private company Cyber Ninjas,” Forbes reported.

Keep reading…