Via NY Post:

CNN host Chris Cuomo did not mention the growing scandal engulfing his brother Gov. Andrew Cuomo during his CNN show Thursday.

At the top of his program, the anchor briefly praised Olympian Simone Biles for winning a bronze medal in Tokyo before pivoting to the coronavirus.

“I’m Chris Cuomo, welcome to ‘Prime Time,’ ” he said. “We’re focused on COVID here, especially until we get the Delta variant under control and for now – as you know – it’s getting worse.”

Topics for the hour-long program included how Florida has become an epicenter of coronavirus cases as Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to push against mask mandates and businesses asking for proof of vaccinations.

Vermont’s commissioner of health discussed how the state became a leader in vaccinations, while Cuomo ended by splitting a screen with his friend Don Lemon and discussing suicides among Capitol police who were defending the building during the Jan. 6 siege.

Keep reading…