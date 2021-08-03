Via Daily Caller:

Border officials encountered an estimated 210,000 migrants at the southern border in July, the highest monthly total since 2000, the Associated Press reported Tuesday.

Preliminary government data reportedly shows border officials encountered some 19,000 unaccompanied migrant minors, a record high from previous months including just over 18,800 in March, Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary for Border and Immigration Policy David Shahoulian said, the AP reported.

The numbers of encounters historically decrease during the hot summer months, though officials have yet to report a monthly decrease since April 2020, according to Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data. The total number of encounters at the southern border may be exaggerated because most migrants were rapidly expelled under a Trump-era public health order and some attempted to cross the border multiple times, according to CBP.