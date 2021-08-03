Via CBS:

A return to mask-wearing is more evident now that Texas is seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases. From government workers, to students, a return to mask-wearing seems evident now that Texas is seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

Texas lawmakers’ calls are growing louder for students to be required to wear face masks as they return to in-person learning in just a few weeks. In a letter penned by Democratic state Rep. Vikki Goodwin of Austin, lawmakers urged Gov. Greg Abbott to reconsider his executive order that bans mask requirements in public schools, saying they want schools to have more say on masks.

“There will be no mask mandate imposed. And the reason for that is very clear, there are so many people who have immunities,” said Gov. Abbott on Wednesday, July 21

