So much for punk music.

Via TooFab:

The Offspring recently reworked their hit “Come Out and Play” to include the lyrics “Gotta go get vaccinated,” but drummer Pete Parada — under the guidance of his doctor, he says — isn’t following that advice.

Parada, who has been the band’s drummer from 2007 until now, revealed on Monday that he would not be joining the group at their upcoming shows because he hasn’t gotten the Covid-19 vaccine.

“I’ve got some unfortunate and difficult news to share. I know many of my close friends and family would’ve preferred to hear this privately first – and I apologize for the public nature of my disclosure, but I don’t know how to have this conversation multiple times,” he began a lengthy thread.

