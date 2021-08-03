Via CNBC:

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio mandated inoculations for a range of indoor venues at a news conference Tuesday morning, requiring proof of Covid vaccinations from employees and customers of indoor eateries, gyms and entertainment centers.

The order goes into effect Aug. 16, with full enforcement beginning Sept. 13. De Blasio said the mandate, known as the Key to NYC Pass, would encourage increased immunizations to combat the spread of the delta coronavirus variant.

“When you hear those words, I want you to imagine the notion that, because someone’s vaccinated, they can do all the amazing things that are available in this city,” de Blasio said of the Key to NYC Pass.

