Via Newsbusters:

The Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police said it was “flabbergasted” after Facebook rejected an ad recognizing its Officer of the Year award recipient, according to the organization.

The Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police (ILACP), a nonprofit organization, said it tried to use a Facebook ad when recognizing its Officer of the Year award recipient. The ILACP said in a press release that the platform claimed the ad dealt with social and political issues and that Facebook rejected the ad even after the organization appealed the decision. The organization also said that Facebook claimed: “‘[t]his ad content has been correctly disapproved for violation of Facebook Advertising Policies and Guidelines.’”

East Peoria Patrolman Jeffery Bieber was named ILACP’s “Most Outstanding Law Enforcement Officer of the Year.” The ILACP praised Bieber for his handling and survival of an attack in February. The organization reported in a press release that Bieber was responding to a domestic disturbance when a suspect threatened him with a knife. Bieber was stabbed “in the head and neck multiple times, damaging nerves and hitting an artery, causing the officer to bleed profusely.” After attempting “less-than-lethal responses,” Bieber discharged his firearm to save his own life, said ILACP Executive Director Ed Wojcicki.

