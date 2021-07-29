Speaking of filth…

Via Free Beacon:

An imam who serves as an adjunct professor at the City University of New York (CUNY) said in a sermon that Muslims will “erase this filth called Israel” after accusing Jews of creating a “colonial” settlement.

Mohammad Abbasi, who teaches at the CUNY School of Professional Studies, delivered the remarks in a June 25 sermon at the Islamic Center of Union City, N.J.

“So they won this time, they established their colonial project called Israel,” Abbasi said. “So here is the conclusion. I don’t want to leave you depressed. I want to give you the good news now. With the help of Allah they will erase this filth called Israel.”

Anti-Semitism has increasingly become a problem for the CUNY system. More than 100 professors resigned from CUNY’s Professional Staff Congress, the university’s branch of the American Federation of Teachers, after the union passed a resolution that referred to Israel as an “apartheid” state, the Washington Free Beacon reported. The union also backed the anti-Semitic Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement and said it condemns the “massacre of Palestinians by the Israeli state.

