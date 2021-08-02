Wow.

Via Daily Caller:

Abortion is about “the functioning of our democracy,” former Democratic presidential contender Elizabeth Warren told Teen Vogue in an interview published Monday.

Warren, a Massachusetts senator, told the teen publication that “voting and access to abortion are basic” rights that are “about the functioning of our democracy and about the protection of personal autonomy.”

“Protection of the vote means your voice gets heard in government. Protection of access to basic health care means your autonomy as a human being is fully respected by the law. That you will make the decisions about yourself. To me, that’s part of the heart of what all of this is about,” she said. “This is where the two big fights are shaping up right now.”

