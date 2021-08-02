Via CNN:

Florida’s largest school district said it’s worried about funding if it does not follow Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive order preventing the implementation of mask mandates in schools.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools previously said it planned to revisit its mask-optional policy due to new guidelines issued by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) last week that recommended localities encourage all teachers, staff, students, and visitors in schools to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status. Miami-Dade, the nation’s fourth-largest school district, returns to school August 23.

But DeSantis’ order, signed Friday, threatens to withhold state funding if schools implement a mask mandate.

