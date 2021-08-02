Via DailyMail:

The mayor of Chicago is facing criticism for attending the ‘super-spreader’ four-day Lollapalooza music festival, despite threatening to introduce a new lockdown if Covid-19 cases rise following the event.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot was also slammed for going ahead with the festival after an infectious disease expert warned ‘lots of people’ would contract the virus.

Lollapalooza saw an estimated 100,000 attending the four-day event daily for the 30th anniversary celebrations in Chicago’s Grant Park.

