CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 55 people were shot in Chicago over the weekend, and seven of them were killed.

At least two of the surviving victims were under 18.

The first homicide of the weekend happened at 9:23 a.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of North Ridgeway Avenue in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. A man of an unknown age was shot in the head and buttocks and was pronounced dead, police said.