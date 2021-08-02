Via DailyMail:

Former President Barack Obama has come under fire for his plans to host nearly 500 people at his Martha’s Vineyard mansion for his 60th birthday, despite a nationwide rise in COVID cases.

The former president is set to turn 60 on August 4, and is said to be planning a large soiree at his 7,000-square-foot mansion in the Edgarton section of Martha’s Vineyard next weekend.

An official familiar with the plans told Axios that there are now 475 confirmed guests for the party – including Oprah Winfrey, George Clooney and Steven Spielberg – with more than 200 staff members.

