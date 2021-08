Via Daily Mail:

New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard crashed out of the Olympics today after making history as the first trans woman to compete in a solo event.

The 43-year-old, who transitioned in 2012, was competing in the 87kg+ category but failed to record a single valid ‘snatch’ lift in Tokyo.

Hubbard’s appearance at the Games on Monday night was mired in controversy – not least because she was well-backed to pick up a medal today.

