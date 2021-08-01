Via Daily Caller:

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez tossed “conservative Democrats” under the bus Sunday during an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Ocasio-Cortez told anchor Jake Tapper that it was in bad faith to place all the blame for a lack of progress on Republicans when Democrats had control of the House even by a small margin. [,,,]

“There was many, frankly a handful of conservative Democrats in the House that threatened to get on planes rather than hold this vote,” she continued, despite cheering the Texas Democrats who left their state to avoid voting on Republican-led voter integrity measures.

“We have to really just call a spade a spade. We cannot in good faith blame the Republican Party when House Democrats have the majority,” Ocasio-Cortez continued, also blaming the White House for waiting until the last minute to request the moratorium.