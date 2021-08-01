Via NY Post:

NHL star Evander Kane’s pregnant wife ripped her husband in a scathing Instagram post — claiming the San Jose Sharks forward is a gambling addict who tanked games for profit and abandoned her with their toddler to party in Europe while their house is being “taken by the bank.”

The Saturday Instagram stories have apparently already prompted an investigation by the National Hockey League, which said in a tweet it was aware of the posts and intended to “conduct a full investigation.”

Anna Kane let loose on her husband in the blistering posts, painting him as an addict who had left her with no money to even buy formula for their daughter.

