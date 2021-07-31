Via DailyMail:

Australia today used helicopters and the army to enforce its ‘Zero Covid’ lockdown, as thousands of police flooded Sydney city centre to enforce the rules and hand out $500 fines for those not wearing a mask.

Sirens blared across the city and a draconian message was broadcast from the skies, as millions were told: ‘This is public health order —do not break rules —you will be found and fines issued.’

Ministers had tried to eliminate all cases through isolation and closed borders, but just 17% of adults have been vaccinated and concerns are now growing over the virus’ growing prevalence across the country.

Today, up to 1,300 police officers swarmed Sydney and set up a network of roadblocks in a massive show of force to avoid a repeat of last week’s violent anti-lockdown protest.

Some 250 fines, each worth $500, were issued across the city today, with one man arrested after travelling on trains outside his local government area without a reasonable excuse.

