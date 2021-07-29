Hmm, I wonder why…

Via Daily Caller:

President Joe Biden’s approval rating has plummeted 20 points since he gained office, according to a Monmouth University poll released Thursday.

Biden entered office in January with a net approval rating of +24, but now in July sits at just +4, according to the poll. The Monmouth poll is the second to show Biden’s approval rating slipping to an all-time low this week, pairing off with a Rasmussen Reports poll released Wednesday.

Monmouth’s poll shows a consistent drop in popularity for Biden each month since January, though he lost only a single point from June to July. It had a maximum margin of error of +/- 3.5.

