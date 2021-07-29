Tonight's M8.2 event occurred close to the rupture area of the 2020 M7.8 earthquake and was the largest U.S. earthquake in 50 years. We'll continue to update as this sequence unfolds, but here is a short piece on our website with what we know so far. https://t.co/PzHaaQ8Zbl pic.twitter.com/vcM8fq9IV7

Via ADN:

The largest Alaska earthquake since 1965 caused a tsunami warning and local evacuations along the southwest Gulf of Alaska coast late Wednesday. After tsunami waves of less than 1 foot arrived onshore, the warning was canceled and coastal residents returned home.

Jeremy Zidek, a spokesman for the Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, said he expects any damage from the earthquake may be revealed in the morning.

The earthquake, with a preliminary magnitude of 8.2, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, hit at 10:16 p.m. at a depth of 20 miles. It was centered 65 miles offshore of the Alaska Peninsula village of Perryville.

