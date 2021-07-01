Heartache.

Via Fox News:

Susan Sarandon was seen protesting outside New York Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s office in New York on Monday.

In a video obtained by The Independent, the 74-year-old actress used a megaphone to address the gathering crowd. Sarandon expressed her disappointment in AOC and “the squad.”

“I’m here to say to the squad, and especially AOC, who, you know did make a lot of promises, that we still have faith in you and we would like to see if you have a better plan than we’ve been able to see, please share it,” Sarandon said.

She added, “If there’s a pathway you’ve got that we’re not aware of please share it. Because we’re losing hope here that you represent us.”