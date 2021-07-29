Your tax dollars at work…

Via Boston:

After getting their COVID-19 vaccine shots earlier this spring, two lucky Massachusetts residents received some life-changing money this week.

Gov. Charlie Baker announced the first two winners in the state’s VaxMillions Giveaway for fully vaccinated residents during a press conference Thursday:

Darrell Washington, a 63-year-old Blue Cross Blue Shield case manager from Weymouth, won the first $1 million cash prize, and Daniela Maldonado, a 15-year-old Chelsea resident, won the giveaway’s first $300,000 scholarship grant.

Baker announced the lottery-style sweepstakes for fully vaccinated residents in June as an incentive for more residents to get their shots.

However, Washington and Maldonado didn’t need any additional persuading; both got their vaccines earlier this spring shortly after they became eligible.

