Via Fox News:

New York Times reporter Katie Benner deleted tweets calling for Trump supporters to be considered “enemies of the state” after she faced viral backlash from critics.

Amid the first hearing of the Jan. 6 committee on Capitol Hill, Benner suggested that in order to “combat” national security threats within the country, the solution was to target the voters of the former president.

In the original tweets, Benner stressed that the Jan. 6 committee “underscores” what she indicated was the ongoing threat within the U.S.

“Today’s #January6thSelectCommittee underscores the America’s current, essential natsec dilemma: Work to combat legitimate national security threats now entails calling a politician’s supporters enemies of the state,” Benner wrote.