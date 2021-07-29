Via Daily Caller:

Members of the squad including Democratic Missouri Rep. Cori Bush attacked the bipartisan infrastructure group for being white, comparing it to an audience at a rock concert Wednesday.

Bush criticized the bipartisan infrastructure group for only having white people, comparing it to the “audience at a Kid Rock concert.” The Senate advanced a bipartisan infrastructure deal Wednesday evening, voting to open debate on the legislation after weeks of talks.

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also criticized the bipartisan infrastructure group for having too many white people. “A lot of times, ‘bipartisan agreements’ are just as defined by who people in power agree to exclude than include,” Cortez tweeted.

