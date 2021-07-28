Via Haaretz:
Experts advising the Health Ministry have recommended that older people receive a third dose of the coronavirus vaccine, though they disagree on whether the cohort should start at 60 years old, 65 or 70.
Some of the data presented at a discussion Wednesday suggested that the vaccine’s effectiveness in preventing severe symptoms among 60-year-olds and above has dropped to 81 percent from 97 percent in January.
While most panel members favored a booster shot for anyone 60 or older, others suggested that the bar be raised to 65 or 70. The Health Ministry’s director general, Nachman Ash, will make the final decision.