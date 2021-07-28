Via CNN:

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and his wife pulled their 10- and 11-year-olds from a summer basketball camp over its policy not to enforce face coverings, a spokesperson in his office said.

“The Newsoms were concerned to see unvaccinated children unmasked indoors at a camp their children began attending yesterday and after seeing this, removed the kids from the camp,” his spokesperson Erin Mellon said in a statement Wednesday.

Newsom, a Democrat, faces a recall election later this year that was motivated in large part by his Covid-19 measures. The camp issue was raised after a group opposed to California’s pandemic preventative measures for K-12 schools had drawn attention to his children’s attendance at the camp.

