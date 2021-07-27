Via Newsbusters:

It’s shocking enough that Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot thinks combatting racism is done by ensuring that only journalists of color get to ask her questions, but it’s absolutely depraved when she doubles down on her intent to ignore non-minority journalists even after millions have condemned her actions as undeniably racist. Mayor Beetlejuice has succumbed fully to the Black Lives Matter, Critical Race Theory mind virus. She has turned into a woke Marxist zombie.

During a July 26 episode of The New York Times podcast “Sway,” Lightfoot addressed her statement from May that she only plans on having one on one interviews with people of color on the subject of her two year anniversary of being inaugurated mayor. During the recent segment, Lightfoot admitted she “would absolutely do it again.” Oh really? She’ll be robustly racist again? Well isn’t that sweet?

