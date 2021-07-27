Via CBS:

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – State workers and health care employees will now be required to show proof of vaccine or get tested for COVID at least once a week.

The governor announced the new guidance today and is urging private employers to “replicate the example.”

This comes as the highly contagious Delta variant is now dominant in the state and COVID rates have skyrocketed in the month since California officially reopened, including breakthrough cases among vaccinated Californians.

A new analysis finds several counties with above-average vaccination rates also have higher COVID case rates, while case rates are falling in counties with below-average vaccination rates.

