Via Breaking 911:

Corona, CA – One person was killed and another person is hospitalized following a double shooting at a Corona movie theater, police say.

Just before midnight on Monday, Corona Police officers responded to a call in the theater at The regal Edwards Crossings, located at 2650 Tuscany Street.

Responding officers found a young man and woman both suffering from gunshot wounds. The 19-year-old man from Corona was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The 18-year-old woman, also from Corona, died at the scene. The two were watching a movie at the time of the shooting.

Their identities have not yet been revealed and no additional information was given by police.

Keep reading…