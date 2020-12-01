Via Daily Wire:

California Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom compared those who are not vaccinated to “drunk drivers” during an interview on CNN — an interview that comes as Newsom faces a recall election over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

The remarks from Newsom came in response to CNN anchor Victor Blackwell, who brought up how localities in California are bringing back some mask mandates.

“Look, we don’t even have to have that debate. If we can just get everybody vaccinated that’s not vaccinated, that’s refusing to get vaccinated, that’s living vaccine free and impacting the rest of us,” Newsom responded. “It’s like drunk drivers. You don’t have the right to go out and drink and drive and put everybody else at risk, including your own life at risk.”

Keep reading…