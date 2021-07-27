Via Audacy:

Former U.S. Senator Barbara Boxer has been assaulted and robbed in Oakland, her office confirmed in a tweet on Monday.

The incident, which happened at about 1:15 p.m. on Monday, took place near Oakland’s Jack London Square in the 300 block of 3rd St., Oakland police said. No suspect or suspects were in custody.

Keep reading…

Tweet
Share
0 Shares