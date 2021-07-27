Earlier today former Senator Barbara Boxer was assaulted in the Jack London Square neighborhood of Oakland. The assailant pushed her in the back, stole her cell phone and jumped in a waiting car. She is thankful that she was not seriously injured."

Via Audacy:

Former U.S. Senator Barbara Boxer has been assaulted and robbed in Oakland, her office confirmed in a tweet on Monday.

The incident, which happened at about 1:15 p.m. on Monday, took place near Oakland’s Jack London Square in the 300 block of 3rd St., Oakland police said. No suspect or suspects were in custody.

