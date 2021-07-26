Via Daily Caller:

The racial activism group Dallas Justice Now is asking white parents to sign a pledge not to send their children to Ivy League schools to “help correct historic wrongs.”

Dallas Justice Now (DJN)’s open letter is written to the “wealthy white liberals” in Texas’ Highland Park Independent School District (HPISD). The group calls for them to “open up spaces for Black and LatinX communities by refusing to send your kids to Ivy League and US News & World Report Top 50 schools and encourage friends, neighbors, and family members to do the same.”

“Imagine if those hundreds of thousands of spots at these institutions were occupied only by marginalized communities,” DJN said in the press release posted on its website. “Imagine the opportunities. We can achieve true equity within our lifetimes but only if white folks are willing to sacrifice their privileges.”