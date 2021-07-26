Bad move, welcome to the lawsuit…

Via WKYC:

The Cleveland Indians made national headlines late last week with the announcement that team would change its name to the Guardians at the end of the 2021 season.

While there were many who were disgruntled over the name’s selection in general, others called into question the new name’s originality, citing a local flat track roller derby league, already using the Guardians’ moniker.

The Cleveland Guardians — the original ones — posted a three-dimensional image of their logo to their Facebook Page on Sunday. The post garnered more than 300 reaction and more 100 comments as of Monday afternoon.

“Congrats on your transition to the MLB hope you guys can play baseball too!” joked Marty Drexler under the team’s post.

