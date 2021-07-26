Via CNBC:

American Airlines on Monday said it might have to add stops to certain flights because of fuel delivery delays at some midsize airports and asked pilots to conserve when possible, the latest headache during a surge in summer travel.

The carrier said airlines, including American, have experienced the delays due to a lack of truck drivers, trucks and fuel supply.

“American Airlines station jet fuel delivery delays initially affected mostly western U.S. cities, but are now being reported at American stations across the country. Delivery delays are expected to continue through mid-August,” John Dudley, managing director of flight operations, told pilots in a memo, which was reviewed by CNBC.

