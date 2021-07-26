I don’t actually think Joe Biden walked up to the press corps and announced “My butt’s been wiped!” like people are hearing, but can anyone figure out what he actually IS saying here? pic.twitter.com/DtpVCz4C2h

Via The Hill:

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas), the controversial former White House physician, said on Thursday that he believed President Biden would resign because of his limited cognitive abilities.

During an episode of Fox’s “Hannity,” host Sean Hannity criticized responses Biden gave during a CNN town hall the day before, calling some “completely incomprehensible.”

In an interview with Jackson, Hannity said that Biden would not perform well on a cognitive test, repeating a claim circulated among Republicans that the president’s health is in decline.

