Via ABC:

MONTCLAIR, Calif. (KABC) — Starting Monday in Montclair, city workers who choose not to wear a mask must wear stickers that prove they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The city manager says the requirement is in line with California Division of Occupational Safety and Health rules, but there has been some pushback on the new requirement.

Some of the city’s leaders want Montclair to hold off on mandating the vaccine over concerns that it might violate employees’ privacy rights.

Mayor Javier “John” Dutrey says the requirement falls in line with recommendations from the California Department of Public Health and Cal/OSHA. Both agencies require workplaces to document proof of an employee’s vaccine status.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also recommends that employers provide stickers to fully vaccinated employees, to be worn on their work badges.

