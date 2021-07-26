Via Bloomberg:

(Bloomberg) — Senate Democrats will seek a pathway to citizenship for as many as 8 million undocumented immigrants in a broad economic package they want to pass this year, according to a Senate Democratic aide familiar with the plan.

Democrats are drafting a fiscal blueprint that will kick-start the process by instructing the Senate Judiciary Committee to craft a targeted immigration overhaul bill with a $120 billion federal budgetary impact, the aide said. Those funds might entail making improvements on U.S. ports of entry, clearing out a backlog of visa applications, or other changes, the aide said.

Of the 8 million immigrants that Democrats want to aid in the economic package, 3 million would be young undocumented immigrants known as “Dreamers,” migrant workers and some with “temporary protected status” because dangerous conditions present risks if they return to their home countries, the aide said. The other 5 million would be “essential workers” who have yet to be defined.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says the Senate will act on a $3.5 trillion budget resolution that reflects much of President Joe Biden’s economic agenda before lawmakers leave for an extended August recess.

