Yet another blood-soaked weekend in Dem-run Chicago.

Via WTTW:

Seventy people were shot, including 12 fatally, in another bloody weekend across Chicago, according to police data.

There were 52 separate shooting incidents between Friday evening and Sunday night, according to data from the Chicago Police Department. That includes a police shooting Sunday that left one person wounded.

In a preliminary statement, the CPD said two tactical officers were conducting a traffic stop in the 4500 block of South Drexel at around 9:37 p.m. Sunday. As they approached two men, one of them ran into an alley. An officer then opened fire and struck the man in the leg.