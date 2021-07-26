Business owners will also be jailed for up to a year for failing to check.

Via Sydney Criminal Lawyers:

Draconian new legislation which is set to become law in France will all-but compel residents to obtained a vaccination for COVID.

Under the legislation, which has been passed by both Houses of Parliament, those who enter bars or restaurants without a COVID pass will face 6 months in prison and a €10,000 ($16,000AUD) fine.

Business owners who fail to check the status of patrons will face a 1 year prison sentence and a €45,000 (about $72,000 AUD) fine.

Keep reading…