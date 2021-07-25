Via The Hill:

The Department of Justice (DOJ) will not be opening a civil rights investigation into nursing home deaths in four states, rejecting calls from Republicans earlier this year for a probe.

In a letter shared by Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.), the DOJ said it had decided against opening an investigation into COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes in New York, Pennsylvania, Michigan and New Jersey.

“The Civil Rights Division requested information from New York, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and New Jersey regarding COVID-19 and nursing facilities run by, or for, those states,” the DOJ said in its letter, signed by Deputy Assistant Attorney General Joe Gaeta.

