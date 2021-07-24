You can really only count starting in 1932 as there were no "first days" in earlier years, for various reasons. @TeamUSA has also failed to medal on day 1 at Winter Olympics recently in 2018 and 1998 and consecutively from 1980-1992. 2/end

Via The Hill:

Team USA athletes suffered multiple upset losses in the first official day of competition at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday, the first time in decades the U.S. has walked away with no medals on Day 1 of the Summer Games.

A total of 11 gold medals were given out Saturday for events in archery, cycling, fencing, judo, air rifle and pistol shooting, taekwondo, and weightlifting. However, the U.S. athletes did not receive gold, silver or bronze in any of the events Saturday.

Olympic historian Bill Mallon pointed out that this was the first time the U.S. did not get any medals on Day 1 of the Summer Olympics since Munich in 1972, though Team USA also failed to medal on the first day of the Winter Olympics in 2018.

Keep reading…