They don’t stop lockdowns…

Brilliant – French government official says that vaccine passport is a "gateway to freedom" – but won't be enough to prevent another lockdown.

So not only will you be told where you're allowed to go, you'll also be told when you can go there. What's not to like, right? https://t.co/iDXg7PLJRP

— Richard Ings (@richardcings) July 23, 2021