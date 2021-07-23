Via B911:

LAREDO, Texas – A Houston-area man and woman are set to appear in Laredo federal court on allegations they attempted to smuggle undocumented aliens inside a stolen trailer.

Marc Anthony Bane, 45, Porter, and Tara Renee Dillon, 33, Conroe, are set to appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge Christopher Dos Santos at 3 p.m. today.

According to the charges, Bane and Dillon arrived at the Border Patrol (BP) checkpoint on Interstate Highway 35 approximately 29 miles north of Laredo in a tractor-trailer. There, a service K-9 allegedly detected an odor within the trailer. The charges allege law enforcement then searched the vehicle and found 89 undocumented non-U.S. citizens.

The individuals were sweating profusely inside the warm trailer even though it was approximately 3 a.m. when authorities found them, according to the charges.

