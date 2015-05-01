Gotta love Texas.

Via Free Beacon:

Texas may divest from Ben & Jerry’s parent company after the ice cream manufacturer announced it will end operations in Israeli-controlled territories, the state’s head financial officer said Thursday.

“I’ve directed my staff to determine whether any specific action taken by Ben & Jerry’s or Unilever would trigger a listing under Chapter 808 of the Texas Government Code,” which prohibits the state’s pension fund from investing in companies that refuse to operate in an “Israeli-controlled territory,” State Comptroller Glenn Hegar told CNBC.

The move follows Ben & Jerry’s announcement Monday that the company will no longer sell its products in “Occupied Palestinian Territory,” referring to the West Bank and East Jerusalem. The Texas statute applies to parent companies and could force the state to divest its multibillion-dollar retirement fund from Unilever, which purchased the ice cream company in 2000.