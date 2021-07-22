Via Forbes:

Oravax Medical, a company focused on developing ways to deliver drugs by mouth, is preparing to begin clinical trials of its oral Covid-19 vaccine in Israel after getting the green light from the review board at Ichilov Hospital, Tel Aviv’s main hospital.

The trials—pending recruitment and final approval from the country’s health ministry in coming weeks—will initially serve as a “proof of concept” for the capsule vaccine, said Nadav Kidron, CEO of Oravax’s parent company Oramed Pharmaceuticals, in an interview with The Jerusalem Post.

The first trial will involve 24 unvaccinated volunteers, each taking one or two pills, and will investigate the vaccine’s safety and indicators of immunity, moving on to larger Phase 3 trials to demonstrate efficacy if successful.

The vaccine should be “much more resistant to Covid-19 variants,” Kidron said, as it trains the immune system against three viral proteins instead of the single protein targeted by Pfizer and Moderna shots.

Keep reading…