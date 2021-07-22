Via The Sun:

Agencies affected include: Steam Newegg, LastPass, Charles Schwab, Akamai Ally, Discover, Draftkings, the McDonald’s app, Expedia, Concur, Google, JP Morgan Chase, and Groupon.

The Olympic Games websites were reportedly intermittently down – just hours before the Opening Ceremony – as thousands of other retail, financial, and travel websites battled technical problems.

In addition to the site issues, there was a nationwide 911 outage detected along the Eastern Coast in states like Virginia and Illinois.

Affected areas include Charlottesville, VA, where Rockbridge County Fire-Rescue and Emergency Management confirmed there were multi-state issues.

Community members there were instructed to to call (540) 572-4200 or text 911 in case of an emergency, while residents of Lexington and Buena Vista were also impacted, reported WFXR.

