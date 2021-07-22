LOL…

Via Variety:

Game giant Activision Blizzard has been hit with a lawsuit from the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing, alleging the company’s “pervasive frat boy workplace culture” resulted in women employees being continuously subjected to sexual harassment and being paid less than men.

The California Department of Fair Employment and Housing filed a civil lawsuit against Activision Blizzard, as well as Blizzard Entertainment and Activision Publishing, alleging violations of the state’s Equal Pay Act as well as the Fair Employment and Housing Act.

According to the DFEH, Activision Blizzard fostered a “sexist culture” and paid women less than men despite women doing substantially similar work; assigned women to lower level jobs and promoted them at slower rates than men, and fired or forced women to quit at higher frequencies than men.

Keep reading…