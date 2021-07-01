Via OM:

The city of Minneapolis is being legally mandated to hire more cops after a year of rampant looting, rioting, and violent crime in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

In a legal triumph, the National Police Association’s amicus brief supporting a lawsuit against Minneapolis City Council and Mayor Jacob Frey for allowing the city’s police department to fall below minimum staffing has prevailed. Now the city has been ordered by the court to restore the police force’s dwindled numbers.

Minneapolis attorney Erick Kaardal, the NPA’s lead council for the amicus brief, gave an in-depth look at the realities of the case in an interview with The Post Millennial. Kaardal discussed the importance of staffing requirements for law enforcement and how a lack of staffing had impacted Minneapolis and its citizens.

Kaardal also explained why Minneapolis City Council must get approval from the public and police federation before taking actions to defund. The lawyer outlined reasons why charters such as the staffing requirement have been put in place by cities like Minneapolis and why they’re so crucial to the safety of communities.

